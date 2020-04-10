Iggy Pop Announces The Bowie Years Box Set

Iggy Pop's The Bowie Years

Iggy Pop’s years living and recording in Berlin with David Bowie are the focus of a new box set. Aptly titled The Bowie Years, the seven-disc set contains remastered versions of Pop and Bowie’s two collaborative albums, The Idiot and Lust For Life, as well as the live album TV Eye, rare outtakes, alternate mixes, and a 40-page book.

In addition to TV Eye, the box set also contains three discs of live recordings from March 1977, officially released for the first time: Live at The Rainbow Theatre, London; Live at The Agora, Cleveland; and Live at Mantra Studio, Chicago.



Accompanying the music is a 40-page booklet with contributions from the musicians who played on the records and famous fans discussing the influence the albums have had on them.

Below, you can hear one of these rare outtakes: an alternate mix of “China Girl”. The track originally appeared on The Idiot before being reimagined by Bowie on the 1983 album Let’s Dance.

The box set is due out on May 29th through UMe (pre-order here). Additionally, The Idiot and Lust For Life will each be released as standalone 2-CD Deluxe Editions with a bonus live CD.

The Bowie Years Tracklist:

Disc One (The Idiot)

01. Sister Midnight

02. Nightclubbing

03. Funtime

04. Baby

05. China Girl

06. Dum Dum Boys

07. Tiny Girls

08. Mass Production

Disc Two (Lust For Life)

01. Lust for Life

02. Sixteen

03. Some Weird Sin

04. The Passenger

05. Tonight

06. Success

07. Turn Blue

08. Neighborhood Threat

09. Fall in Love With Me

Disc Three (TV Eye Live)

01. T.V. Eye

02. Funtime

03. Sixteen

04. I Got A Right

05. Lust for Life

06. Dirt

07. Nightclubbing

08. I Wanna Be Your Dog

Disc Four (Demos and Rarities)

01. Sister Midnight – Mono Single Edit

02. Sister Midnight – Single Edit

03. China Girl – Single Edit

04. Dum Dum Boys – Alt Mix

05. Baby – Alt Mix

06. China Girl – Alt Mix

07. Tiny Girls – Alt Mix

08. I Got A Right – Single

09. Lust for Life – Edit

Interview with Iggy about Recording The Idiot

Disc Five (Live at The Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977)

01. Raw Power

02. T.V. Eye

03. Dirt

04. 1969

05. Turn Blue

06. Funtime

07. Gimme Danger

08. No Fun

09. Sister Midnight

10. I Need Somebody

11. Search and Destroy

12. I Wanna Be Your Dog

13. Tonight

14. Some Weird Sin

15. China Girl

Disc Six (Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977)

01. Raw Power

03. T.V. Eye

03. Dirt

04. 1969

05. Turn Blue

06. Funtime

07. Gimme Danger

08. No Fun

09. Sister Midnight

10. I Need Somebody

11. Search and Destroy

12. I Wanna Be Your Dog

13. China Girl

Disc Seven (Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977)

01. Raw Power

02. T.V. Eye

03. Dirt

04. Turn Blue

05. Funtime

06. Gimme Danger

07. No Fun

08. Sister Midnight

09. I Need Somebody

10. Search and Destroy

11. I Wanna Be Your Dog

12. China Girl