Iggy Pop Announces The Bowie Years Box Set

Iggy Pop’s years living and recording in Berlin with David Bowie are the focus of a new box set. Aptly titled The Bowie Years, the seven-disc set contains remastered versions of Pop and Bowie’s two collaborative albums, The Idiot and Lust For Life, as well as the live album TV Eye, rare outtakes, alternate mixes, and a 40-page book.
In addition to TV Eye, the box set also contains three discs of live recordings from March 1977, officially released for the first time: Live at The Rainbow Theatre, London; Live at The Agora, Cleveland; and Live at Mantra Studio, Chicago.
Accompanying the music is a 40-page booklet with contributions from the musicians who played on the records and famous fans discussing the influence the albums have had on them.
Below, you can hear one of these rare outtakes: an alternate mix of “China Girl”. The track originally appeared on The Idiot before being reimagined by Bowie on the 1983 album Let’s Dance.
The box set is due out on May 29th through UMe (pre-order here). Additionally, The Idiot and Lust For Life will each be released as standalone 2-CD Deluxe Editions with a bonus live CD.
The Bowie Years Tracklist:
Disc One (The Idiot)
01. Sister Midnight
02. Nightclubbing
03. Funtime
04. Baby
05. China Girl
06. Dum Dum Boys
07. Tiny Girls
08. Mass Production
Disc Two (Lust For Life)
01. Lust for Life
02. Sixteen
03. Some Weird Sin
04. The Passenger
05. Tonight
06. Success
07. Turn Blue
08. Neighborhood Threat
09. Fall in Love With Me
Disc Three (TV Eye Live)
01. T.V. Eye
02. Funtime
03. Sixteen
04. I Got A Right
05. Lust for Life
06. Dirt
07. Nightclubbing
08. I Wanna Be Your Dog
Disc Four (Demos and Rarities)
01. Sister Midnight – Mono Single Edit
02. Sister Midnight – Single Edit
03. China Girl – Single Edit
04. Dum Dum Boys – Alt Mix
05. Baby – Alt Mix
06. China Girl – Alt Mix
07. Tiny Girls – Alt Mix
08. I Got A Right – Single
09. Lust for Life – Edit
Interview with Iggy about Recording The Idiot
Disc Five (Live at The Rainbow Theatre – Finsbury Park, London 07/03/1977)
01. Raw Power
02. T.V. Eye
03. Dirt
04. 1969
05. Turn Blue
06. Funtime
07. Gimme Danger
08. No Fun
09. Sister Midnight
10. I Need Somebody
11. Search and Destroy
12. I Wanna Be Your Dog
13. Tonight
14. Some Weird Sin
15. China Girl
Disc Six (Live at The Agora – Cleveland 21/03/1977)
01. Raw Power
03. T.V. Eye
03. Dirt
04. 1969
05. Turn Blue
06. Funtime
07. Gimme Danger
08. No Fun
09. Sister Midnight
10. I Need Somebody
11. Search and Destroy
12. I Wanna Be Your Dog
13. China Girl
Disc Seven (Live at Mantra Studios – Chicago 28/03/1977)
01. Raw Power
02. T.V. Eye
03. Dirt
04. Turn Blue
05. Funtime
06. Gimme Danger
07. No Fun
08. Sister Midnight
09. I Need Somebody
10. Search and Destroy
11. I Wanna Be Your Dog
12. China Girl