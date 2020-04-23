Insane Clown Posse

Even though most health officials believe the coronavirus has yet to peak in the US, Donald Trump and Republican brethren such as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp are pushing to re-open the country as quickly as possible. Others, however, are taking a more conservative approach, advocating for social-distancing until the curve is truly flattened. Killer Mike, for example, recently announced that he wouldn’t be re-opening his Georgia barbershops anytime soon. Now, Insane Clown Posse have canceled the 2020 staging of their annual music festival, Gathering of the Juggalos.

For the first time in its 20-year history, the Gathering of the Juggalos will not take place this summer. That’s because, as Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope explain in a statement, “we are dedicated first and foremost to the safety and health of our family.”



“With tens of thousands of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we can’t possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a Gathering during these difficult times,” ICP go on to say. “Aside from serious health concerns, there are numerous other factors that have destroyed any possibility of the Gathering taking place this year. The entire music industry is at a dead halt due to the quarantine, and this, along with the uncertainty of how things will eventually pan out, has made it impossible to move forward with a 2020 GOTJ.”

“That aside, the bottom line is simply that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times.”

When Insane Clown Posse show better judgement than the president, you know we’re truly fucked.