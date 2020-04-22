Isaiah Rashad Returns with First Single in Four Years “Why Worry”: Stream

Isaiah Rashad, photo by Philip Cosores

Top Dawg Entertainment’s “Fan Appreciation Week” continues today with another new track from the acclaimed Los Angeles hip-hop label. After Ab-Soul shared his first single in four years, “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle”, to kick off the event, Isaiah Rashad has now resurfaced after an equally lengthy absence with “Why Worry”.

Rashad’s last solo album came in 2016 withThe Sun’s Tirade. While he hasn’t been fully silent since then, his output has been mostly limited to guest appearances. The same year his LP came out, he hopped on an untitled Goldlink cut. In 2017, he featured on SZA’s Ctrl track “Pretty Little Birds” and linked up with TOKiMONSTA, Joey Purp, and Ambré on “No Way”.



Now, Isaiah Rashad is finally back with a standalone single in “Why Worry”. Built on a nostalgic beat rolling in like ’70s California beach soul, the track finds Rashad pushing through his stresses to enjoy success without worrying about being taken advantage of. “My mob is slim as my goddess/ You can’t reach the top and everybody,” he raps. “I got things in order, who important/ You ain’t Uncle Bobby, or my cousin Risha/ Please don’t lean on me, bitch, I’m vibin’.”

Take a listen below. Every day this week will see TDE release new music from one of its artists. Ab-Soul, Zacari, and now Isaiah Rashad have all stepped up, so stay tuned to see who comes out next.