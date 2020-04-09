Menu
Jack Black Performs Passover Song “Chad Gadya”: Watch

Black revealed the song with a cute video featuring animated animals

by
on April 09, 2020, 5:49pm
Jack Black Passover Song "Chad Gadya" Instagram
Jack Black, via Instagram

Jack Black celebrated the start of Passover with a zany take on the traditional holiday song “Chad Gadya”.

“Chad Gadya” is a cumulative song, beginning with one little goat and adding a cat in the second verse, a dog in the third, and so on through the Angel of Death. By the time he gets to The Holy One himself, Black is in a race against his lung capacity to make it back to the goat.

The Kung Fu Panda star shared the song in an Instagram video which was edited by Black’s frequent collaborator Taylor Stephens. It includes cute drawings of all the many characters, and you can check it out below.

Last year, Black contributed a song to the holiday album Hanukkah+This fall, he’ll be hitting the road with his band Tenacious D, and tickets are available here.

Earlier this month, we learned that Black almost turned down his role in High Fidelity.

✂️ @taylorstephens Link to song in bio!

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

