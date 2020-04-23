James Blake Reveals New Song “You’re Too Precious”: Stream

James Blake, photo by Christopher Parsons

It’s been more than a year since James Blake released his latest album Assume Form, and now the British crooner has returned with the new song “You’re Too Precious”.

Like all the best of Blake, “You’re Too Precious” is a study in contrasts, with moments of solo piano mixed in with electronic hullabaloos. The lyrics are sweet, with a faint hint of reproach. While Blake offers to “Be a bubble,” and keep the subject of the song safe, when she does experience a bit of pain, Blake notes that “You’re smiling.”



[The accompanying music video is an animated flight of fancy, with a humanoid figure weighed down by darkness that learns to let it go and float into the sky.] Stream “You’re Too Precious” below.

James Blake has spent his quarantine covering Radiohead, Frank Ocean, and Billie Eilish. Over the winter, he covered Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” and Aqua’s “”Barbie Girl” on his “Solo Piano” Tour.