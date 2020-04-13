Knives Out (Lionsgate)

The ol’ girl scout comes through again: Lionsgate has announced that its own Knives Out star Jamie Lee Curtis will host a new weekly streaming program appropriately dubbed, Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies.

Starting this Friday at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT via Lionsgate or Fandango’s YouTube pages, Curtis will preside over four of Lionsgate’s most popular titles, specifically The Hunger Games, Dirty Dancing, La La Land, and John Wick.



In addition to her witty commentary, Curtis will share her own memories of each film alongside a number of special guests and YouTube personalities. A press release even teases interactive and real-time opportunities for fans.

Lionsgate chairman offered a statement:

“There’s nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience. This is a great chance to show the country’s theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis – a woman who literally grew up with the movies and movie theaters – is one of the world’s biggest movie fans, so it’s a real thrill that she’ll be our host for this event. Let’s have some fun watching some classic movies together at home while celebrating moviegoing!”

To make the night even more of an event, Lionsgate has teamed up with Popcornopolis and SnackNation for several at-home snacking options. The latter company will be curating a movie-themed snack box with free shipping options.

Consult the schedule below. If Friday nights aren’t your thing, be sure to join Consequence of Sound on Twitch either Saturday or Sunday night for our horror movie watch-alongs. This Saturday, in fact, the Halloweenies will be watching Friday the 13th Part 2, and The Horror Virgin will follow on Sunday with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies Schedule:

April 17th – The Hunger Games

April 24th – Dirty Dancing

May 1st – La La Land

May 8th – John Wick (age registration required)