Janelle Monaé Announces Livestream Concert Benefiting Black- and LGBTQ-Owned Small Businesses

Janelle Monaé, photo by Philip Cosores

Janelle Monaé is logging on Thursday night for her first live performance in quarantine. The Electric Lady will headline the latest installment of Verzion’s “Pay It Forward Live” series benefiting small business impacted by COVID-19.

The performance begins at 8:00 p.m. EDT and is streaming on Vezion’s various social media channels, as well as on iHeartRadio and SiriusXM.



“Our local coffee shops, markets, book stores, nail salons and restaurants are the souls of our communities,” Monaé said in a statement. “We need to make sure we are surrounding all small businesses – especially black and LGBTQ owned – with support and love so that they can open their doors again one day soon.” Verizon will donate $10, up to $2.5 million, to support small businesses for each use of the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE.

Last week’s “Pay It Forward” concert was headlined by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.