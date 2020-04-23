Jason Isbell Moves Up Album Release Date to Benefit Indie Record Stores

Jason Isbell, photo by Ben Kaye

All facets of the music industry are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes independent retailers. Last month, Record Store Day 2020 was postponed, a huge loss to mom and pop dealers that see a huge sales boost on the shopping holiday. Now, though, Jason Isbell is doing his part to help benefit indie record stores by moving up the release date of his new album, Reunions, and offering a “value priced indie CD edition.”

Originally due out May 15th via Isbell’s own Southeastern label, the full-length is now arriving on May 8th exclusively at independent record stores. “As a thank you to indy record stores and their customers for years of support, Jason Isbell has decided to open sales for his new LP Reunions a week early,” the country rocker said in a press release. Guess he took his recent single, “What’ve I Done to Help”, to heart.



What’s more, Isbell is offering a CD at a specially discounted price specifically to encourage sales. While the regular Reunions CD is available for $13.98, the “Indie Low Price” edition costs less than most downloads at $7.98.

In a press release, Isbell specifically pointed fans to Raleigh, North Carolina’s Schoolkids Records. Pre-orders for the Reunions vinyl, CD, and “indie low price” CD are available now.