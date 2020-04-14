Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Announces New Memoir The Answer Is…

Alex Trebek

After 36 years of posing questions, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is ready to provide some answers. His new memoir, The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life, will arrive from Simon & Schuster on July 21st, one day before Trebek’s 80th birthday.

Across his five decades of public life, Trebek has generally preferred to keep his private life just that — private. But following his diagnosis last year with stage IV pancreatic cancer, he began sharing periodic updates with his regular viewers. Through good news and bad, his messages about his mental and physical well-being have grown increasingly personal.



In turn, he has seen an outpouring of support from millions of people, far beyond the narrow Jeopardy! fanbase. By the time he passed the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis last month, he had become a symbol of hope to those whose lives had been impacted by cancer.

Now, as Trebek wrote in a statement, “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year.”

The Answer Is… has a format inspired by Jeopardy! itself, with chapter titles presented in the form of a question. According to Simon & Schuster, the memoir covers a wide variety of topics, including “marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy.” The book also goes into why he shaved his mustache, what he thought of Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impression, and his insights into the game show’s top players. Pre-orders are now ongoing via Amazon.

Up until last month, Alex Trebek had been filming Season 36 of Jeopardy!, but concerns over the novel coronavirus forced the game show to wind down and ultimately suspend production.