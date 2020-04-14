Jersey 4 Jersey COVID-19 Relief Concert to Feature Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA

Jon Stewart, Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye), and SZA (photo by Kaela Roffman)

Like its neighbor New York, New Jersey has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why the newly formed New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund has put together the Jersey 4 Jersey livestream fundraiser, taking place April 22nd at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Leading the all-Jerseyan lineup are Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, and Halsey. Other musical performers include Charlie Puth and Tony Bennett, while Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Ripa, and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will also appear during the event.



Jersey 4 Jersey will be simultaneously broadcast across the Apple Music and Apple TV apps and E Street Radio on SiriusXM (which is free for the next month). A bevy of local TV stations (WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12 and NJTV) and radio stations (WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3) will also air the show.

Springsteen appeared on Good Morning America to announce the benefit show. Watch the pre-recorded video message below.