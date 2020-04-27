Jessy Lanza Announces New Album All the Time, Shares “Face”: Stream

Jessy Lanza, photo by Milos Jacimovic

Jessy Lanza has announced the impending release of her third studio album, All the Time, due out on July 24th through Hyberdub.

The follow-up to 2016’s Oh No consists of 10 songs. It features the tasty single, “Lick in Heaven”, from earlier this year, as well as the brand new teaser track, “Face”, which is streaming below.



According to a statement, All the Time marries “everyday, universal feelings to Lanza’s left-of-center productions for a strange and satisfying catharsis.” An especially evocative tool in the Ontario-born artist’s arsenal: her vocals, which are said to be “at their rawest” on this new LP.

Today’s offering “Face” was co-written with Jeremy Greenspan of Junior Boys. It began with one of these simple “everyday” concepts — the idea of observing people while on public transportation — but grew into something much deeper. Lanza explained,

“I was fantasizing about what everyone was thinking based on their expressions,” she says. “I found myself projecting my own feelings onto the strangers I was looking at. I went home and wrote the lyrics imagining that the commuters were having telepathic conversations with each other. The questions I imagined them asking each other oscillated from sexual to confrontational: ‘Baby is it just enough? Tell me do you want it all? Baby are you feeling tough? Feeling tougher more than not?’”

Check out the single via its official video, which was filmed in San Francisco with help from director Winston Case’s sister and mother. Lanza had relocated to the Bay Area from New York City after the pandemic forced the abrupt cancellation of her spring tour.

Pre-orders for All the Time are ongoing.

All the Time Artwork:

All the Time Tracklist:

01. Anyone Around

02. Lick in Heaven

03. Face

04. Badly

05. Alexander

06. Ice Creamy

07. Like Fire

08. Baby Love

09. Over and Over

10. All The Time