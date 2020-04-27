Jim James, Will Oldham, and Over 20 Kentucky Artists Share “Lift Up Louisville”: Stream

"Lift Up Louisville" music video

Over 20 Kentucky musicians, including Jim James, Will Oldham, and Scott Carney of Wax Fang, have teamed up with Teddy Abrams of the Louisville Orchestra for the new charity single, “Lift Up Louisville”. Proceeds benefit the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund.

The song came about at the request of Louisville mayor Greg Fisher. Abrams organized the proceedings, as well as writing the piano music that became the song’s backbone. The lyrics were a collaboration between James, Oldham, Carney, and Louisville rapper 1200, birth name Jecorey Arthur.



“How long will we have to stay all cooped up in our homes?” the first verse asks. “How much longer until we can hold our loved ones close?” The uncertainty gives way to an uplifting chorus: “I’ll hold you on the other side/ ‘Cause I’m gonna make it through/ And you’re gonna make it, too.”

In an interview with NPR, Oldham, aka Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, gave a window into the collaborative process.