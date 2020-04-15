Jimmy Webb, via Instagram: jimmywebbnyc

Jimmy Webb, longtime manager of the iconic East Village clothing store Trash and Vaudeville and notable fixture in the downtown New York City rock scene, has passed away at the age of 62. No cause of death has been reported, but it appears that Webb was battling cancer.

Over the years, Webb befriended such legendary artists as Iggy Pop, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, and more. He was ever-present at rock shows throughout New York City, often shirtless and right up at the front of the stage.



At Trash and Vaudeville, he helped style rock stars and fashion-minded scenesters alike, with the store’s abundant collection of leather jackets, T-shirts, Doc Martens shoes, and more. In 2017, he opened his own boutique, I Need More, which also specialized in rock ‘n’ roll fashion.

“We are all going to miss our wonderful friend Jimmy Webb,” Debbie Harry told The New York Post upon hearing of his death. “There goes a lovely unique NYC character. I feel lucky to have known him.”

As recently as February, Webb held a ceremony for Harry and Pop at I Need More, where the two music icons placed their hands into plaster. The event was also attended by Henry Rollins, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, The New York Dolls’ David Johansen, director Jim Jarmusch, and more.

Rollins, who was also reached by the New York Post, mentioned Webb’s health battle by telling the newspaper, “I flew out from LA [for the February event]; I had to be there for Jimmy. He was not doing well, and I had no doubt that it would be my last time seeing him. Cancer is a hell of a thing.”

On Twitter, Sebastian Bach wrote, “Jimmy Webb was a great friend of mine. I bought every pair of Cuban heeled boots that I wore from 1987 – 2011 at Trash & Vaudeville from Jimmy. Rest in peace brother we will miss you. You came from the time of true rock and roll.”

Up until yesterday, Webb had been active on his Instagram page, sharing videos of friends and family, including a number of photos from the February event at his store with the aforementioned artists and more.

Other luminaries who have honored Webb via social media include McKagan, Joan Jett, Max Weinberg, and more. On the next page, find messages of tribute from musicians and others touched by Jimmy Webb’s life.