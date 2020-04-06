J.K. Rowling, photo via official Facebook

J.K. Rowling claims to have beaten the coronavirus.

The famed Harry Potter author revealed the news on Twitter early Monday, writing that she had “fully recovered” from “all the symptoms” of COVID-19 after two weeks. Rowling said her “respiratory symptoms” got better after following advice from her doctor husband.



“I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me,” added the Harry Potter writer. Rowling’s tweets included a YouTube video from doctors at the UK’s Queen Hospital explaining some breathing techniques.

It’s worth emphasizing that Rowling was never actually tested for coronavirus, and thus her personal medical suggestions shouldn’t be mistaken for any sort of official COVID-19 treatment. Her film Fantastic Beasts 3 is actually one of the casualties of the pandemic, however, as production on the project was halted last month.

Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Celebrities to have officially tested positive in recent weeks include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Duran Duran’s John Taylor, Pink, and Christopher Cross. Legendary musician John Prine is currently “very ill” with COVID-19, while Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger recently lost his battle with the novel virus.

As of Monday, more than 1.2 million confirmed cases have been reported worldwide. It’s believed about 223,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, though that number is based only on known positive cases.