Joe Biden Returns Campaign Donation From Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. and Joe Biden

Joe Biden is in the lead to become the Democratic pick for president, and apparently one of the people rooting him on is Louis C.K., the disgraced comedian who admitted to numerous reports of sexual misconduct in 2017. In fact, Louis C.K. likes him so much that he donated $2,800 to Biden’s campaign last month.

Back on March 4th, Louis C.K. — whose real name is Louis Szekely — decided to monetarily back the Biden campaign after seeing the former Vice President scoop up over a dozen Super Tuesday ballots. His donation can be found in the Federal Election Commission records. A spokesman for the Biden campaign told Time that the comedian’s money has since been refunded.



Following a New York Times investigation into Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct — the comedian was accused of masturbating in front of women, some of whom explicitly asked him not to — his FX shows and HBO plans were scrapped. After a couple months, he began plotting his return, making appearances in comedy clubs to crack jokes about rape, Auschwitz, the Parkland shooting survivors, the “black people” who stuck by his side, and his experience of losing “$35 million in an hour.”

Earlier this month, Louis C.K. released a new standup special called Sincerely Louis C.K. for “those of you who can’t laugh right now” amid “this shitty shitty time.” In it, he jokes about his sexual misconduct. If you’re looking to laugh at something dark that’s a little more, well, tasteful than his standup, remember you can always revisit the 25 best dark comedies of the decade instead.