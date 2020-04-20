Podcast Host and Composer Joe Wong Shares Debut Single “Dreams Wash Away”: Stream

Joe Wong, photo by Priscilla C. Scott

This past Friday, Netflix released The Midnight Gospel, a new animated series from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. The show features a score from multi-instrumentalist/host of The Trap Set podcast Joe Wong, as well as music from his debut album Nite Creatures. In conjunction with the cartoon’s premiere, Wong has shared the LP’s first single, “Dreams Wash Away”.

The sublimely hazy track can be heard in the season finale of The Midnight Gospel, and it’s easy to see why. The show centers on Clancy, who hosts a “spacecast” (a podcast with psychedelic visuals) presenting philosophical interviews with residents of alternate universes. It’s a trippy concept that seeks to offer real reflections of life, making Wong’s indie psych compositions a fitting soundtrack.



Take a listen to “Dreams Wash Away” and watch the trailer for the Midnight Gospel below.

Wong, who also has scored Russian Doll, Master of None, Ugly Delicious, and more, will release Nite Creatures on May 15th via Decca Records.