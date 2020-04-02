John Frusciante Releases New Solo Album as Trickfinger: Stream

John Frusciante

John Frusciante isn’t letting his return to Red Hot Chili Peppers hamper his solo output. This past Friday, Frusciante released a new album under his Trickfinger alias. What’s more, two additional Trickfinger albums are due out in the coming months.

Released on March 31st, Frusciante’s latest Trickfinger album is called Look Down, See Us and consists of four tracks of acid house music. Stream it in full below via Bandcamp.



A follow-up album called She Smiles Because She Presses the Button will be released on June 3rd. A third, untitled LP will follow later in the year.

All three albums are being put out by Frusciante’s new label, Evar Records, which he founded with his girlfriend, Marcia Pinna. On Bandcamp, Evar Records describes itself as “an experimental electronic label emphasizing genre defying transitory hybrid musical spaces with music for the brain and body alike.”

As for his work with Red Hot Chili Peppers, though their touring plans are currently on hold, the band is said to be writing their own new album with Frusciante.