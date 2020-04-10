Angel from Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine

John Prine, the legendary folk artist, passed away earlier this week from complications of coronavirus. The Singing Mailman always delivered his evocative songs with an aw-shucks smile and clever couplets, whether spinning yarns about drug-addled war vets, aging lovers, or childlike wonder. In recognition of the man and the enduring music he left behind, Consequence of Sound is presenting “Angel from Maywood: A Livestream Tribute to John Prine”.

Taking place live on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram this Saturday, April 11th beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT, the benefit event will feature cover performances from friends, collaborators, and those influenced by Prine, including Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, and Norah Jones. Also participating are The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, The Head and the Heart, John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, Kevin Morby, Sara and Sean Watkins of Watkins Family Hour, Lake Street Dive, The Lone Bellow’s Zach Williamas, Marcus King, Butch Walker, Valerie June, Erin Rae, and many more.



To honor the wishes of John’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, the livestream will benefit three non-profits: Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, and Thistle Farms. NRM and RITI both provide support services for the homeless, while Thistle Farms works with female survivors of human trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Though the livestream will be public, donations to any and all of the non-profits are encouraged.

A full schedule is forthcoming, and the lineup is subject to change. Stay tuned for more announcements as they come.