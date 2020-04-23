Jónsi, photo by Barnaby Roper

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has returned with his first new solo single in 10 years. Entitled “Exhale”, it’s a collaboration with producer A.G. Cook. Watch the song’s corresponding video, directed by Jónsi and Giovanni Ribisi, down below.

Jónsi previously released his debut solo album, Go, in 2010. The following year, he composed the soundtrack to the film We Bought a Zoo. His more recent output has included a collaborative album with longtime associate Alex Somers, Lost and Found, along with the self-titled debut from his new project Dark Morph. He recently announced the sequel Dark Morph II, and shared the lead single “Dark Wave”.

