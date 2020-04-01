Justin Bieber, photo via artist's Facebook

Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming “Changes Tour” due to the ongoing pandemic.

The North American trek was expected to launch May 14th and run all the way through mid-September. The itinerary consisted of 45 cities across the US and Canada, including Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago, New Orleans, Miami, Philadelphia, and Montreal. Both Kehlani and Jaden Smith were set to appear as opening acts.



“While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost,” reads a statement about the postponement. “Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

The “Changes Tour”, in support of the pop star’s latest album of the same name, had already felt the effects of the outbreak in early March. Because of lagging ticket sales, a number of stadium dates were downgraded to arena-level shows.

This 2020 tour was supposed to be Bieber’s big return to the road. The pop singer ended up canceling his “Purpose World Tour” in 2017 because of mental health issues.

Bieber is just the latest musician to ground a tour because of the global coronavirus crisis, following in the footsteps of Pearl Jam, Tool, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, and Elton John. Find a full list of canceled events here. Although the concert industry is at a standstill, there are plenty of music livestreams happening daily to keep fans occupied.