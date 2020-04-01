Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming “Changes Tour” due to the ongoing pandemic.
The North American trek was expected to launch May 14th and run all the way through mid-September. The itinerary consisted of 45 cities across the US and Canada, including Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago, New Orleans, Miami, Philadelphia, and Montreal. Both Kehlani and Jaden Smith were set to appear as opening acts.
“While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost,” reads a statement about the postponement. “Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”
The “Changes Tour”, in support of the pop star’s latest album of the same name, had already felt the effects of the outbreak in early March. Because of lagging ticket sales, a number of stadium dates were downgraded to arena-level shows.
This 2020 tour was supposed to be Bieber’s big return to the road. The pop singer ended up canceling his “Purpose World Tour” in 2017 because of mental health issues.
Bieber is just the latest musician to ground a tour because of the global coronavirus crisis, following in the footsteps of Pearl Jam, Tool, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, and Elton John. Find a full list of canceled events here. Although the concert industry is at a standstill, there are plenty of music livestreams happening daily to keep fans occupied.
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)
06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium