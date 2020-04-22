Kacey Musgraves Shares “Oh, What A World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)”: Stream

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Heather Kaplan

It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and Kacey Musgraves is celebrating with the charity single “Oh, What a World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)”.

This reworking of her Golden Hour track “Oh, What a World” foregoes the dreamy arrangement and vocoder choir of the original. Here, Musgraves favors a simpler approach, utilizing a crisp guitar-forward mix. This Earth Day Edition is raising money for the World Wildlife Fund, the world’s largest conservation organization.



In a statement, Musgraves dedicated the song to “all the quiet heroes” helping us get through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said,

“Right now, there are so many brave people that deserve Medals of Honor: the nurses, doctors, grocers, the delivery and truck drivers, cashiers, gas station attendants, the scientists, restaurant workers, the single parents, and SO many others. I’m just a songwriter but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else’s spirit for a moment. Oh, What a World – dedicated to our planetary home and all the quiet heroes this Earth Day: you’re the northern lights in our skies.”

Check out “Oh, What a World 2.0” below.

It’s been an active week for the country pop star. On April 20th, Musgraves participated in Willie Nelson’s “Come and Toke It” livestream. Two days before that she played a part in Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together at Home” charity concert.