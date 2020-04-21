Kanye West Partners with Chick-fil-A to Provide 300,000 Meals to Families During Coronavirus Crisis

Kanye enjoying some Chick-fil-ye

Amidst the spiritual references throughout last fall’s Jesus is King, Kanye West managed to include a shout out to Chick-fil-A on “Closed on Sunday”. Now, Kanye has partnered with the religiously affiliated fast food chain to provide 300,000 meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ye and Chick-fil-A’s charitable donations will be distributed through The Dream Center, a Christian nonprofit that serves America’s second-biggest school district in Los Angeles. Thanks in part to this sizable pledge, The Dream Center will reportedly be able to serve 11,000 dishes each day, including meals delivered to elderly folks quarantined in nursing facilities.



“The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials,” the organization’s co-founder Matthew Barnett told FOX News. “I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community. I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality. This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”

While Kanye’s support for Chick-fil-A may seem harmless — and in this case, supremely helpful — his name-drop on “Closed on Sunday” was not without controversy. The Chicago-bred rapper drew criticism for aligning with the restaurant because of its connections to anti-gay marriage groups. Beyond a love of chicken nuggets and religious fervor, Chick-fil-A and Kanye also supposedly have something else in common: a soft spot for Donald Trump.

Kanye is just one of many Hollywood celebrities that have stepped up to feed Americans during the COVID-19 crisis. Previously, Lizzo sent lunch to ER workers in her hometown of Detroit; Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills of customers at over 70 supermarkets in Georgia and Louisiana; and Leonardo DiCaprio launched America’s Food Fund, which assists low-income families, the elderly, and children who rely on school for their meals. Meanwhile, David Guetta’s recent DJ set in Miami raised over $700,000 for COVID-19 charity, much of which will go toward providing meals for people in need.