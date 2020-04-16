Kehlani Says Her Relationships Aren’t “Everybody Business” on New Song: Stream

Kehlani

In a series of recent tracks, Kehlani has let everyone know how bad her relationship was with YG, revealing his cheating ways on “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” and examining its lasting impacts on “Toxic”. On her latest single, however, she’s telling people that her relationships, whether romances or dalliances, aren’t “Everybody Business”.

The smooth jam falls somewhere between classic R&B and Frank Ocean, with Kehlani bemoaning the public’s gaze on her dating habits. “But what you mistake as going insane/ Like I’m just movin’ all wild, fuckin’ all wild/ Runnin’ my mouth,” she sings. “Like I’m throwin’ it back, givin’ it up when I’m in town.”



“Everybody Business” comes via a video that opens with audio of guys arguing that because Kehlani moves quickly between relationships and posts about it online, “She belongs to the street.” Kehlani tries to block it all out by slapping on her headphones and singing into a mic while she strolls through her neighborhood. At one point, she puts her back up against the wall as tweets and headlines about her “loves and hookups” pile up around her.

Watch the clip below.