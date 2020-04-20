Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Kesha Performs “Resentment” on Fallon From Quarantine: Watch

From her recent album High Road

by
on April 20, 2020, 9:35am
0 comments
Kesha Resentment Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Performance
Kesha (The Tonight Show)

Kesha was the musical guest on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, and from quarantine she performed the High Road  track “Resentment”.

The pop star framed herself in a vanity mirror, wearing a plunging lace-edged tank top that wouldn’t have made it past the censors without the help of a strategically-placed knee. While Kesha never moved, she added a dash of razzle-dazzle with dramatic blushes of pink lighting. It was a simple performance befitting the vulnerability in the song’s lyrics, and you can watch the video below.

By the end of March, Kesha seemed to be passing her self-isolation as so many of us were, by watching our favorite movies. In any event, she capped off the month with a new song about Nicholas Cage.

Earlier this year, she and Big Freedia performed “Raising Hell” on Colbert, and later guested on Big Freedia’s new song “Chasing Rainbows”.

Editors' Picks

Previous Story
Livestreams: What to Watch on YouTube, Instagram and More, April 20th
Next Story
Paul McCartney Says “The Beatles Were Better” Than The Rolling Stones
No comments