Kesha Performs “Resentment” on Fallon From Quarantine: Watch

Kesha (The Tonight Show)

Kesha was the musical guest on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, and from quarantine she performed the High Road track “Resentment”.

The pop star framed herself in a vanity mirror, wearing a plunging lace-edged tank top that wouldn’t have made it past the censors without the help of a strategically-placed knee. While Kesha never moved, she added a dash of razzle-dazzle with dramatic blushes of pink lighting. It was a simple performance befitting the vulnerability in the song’s lyrics, and you can watch the video below.



By the end of March, Kesha seemed to be passing her self-isolation as so many of us were, by watching our favorite movies. In any event, she capped off the month with a new song about Nicholas Cage.

Earlier this year, she and Big Freedia performed “Raising Hell” on Colbert, and later guested on Big Freedia’s new song “Chasing Rainbows”.