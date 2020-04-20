Kesha Performs “Resentment” on Fallon From Quarantine: Watch

Kesha was the musical guest on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show, and from quarantine she performed the High Road track “Resentment”.
The pop star framed herself in a vanity mirror, wearing a plunging lace-edged tank top that wouldn’t have made it past the censors without the help of a strategically-placed knee. While Kesha never moved, she added a dash of razzle-dazzle with dramatic blushes of pink lighting. It was a simple performance befitting the vulnerability in the song’s lyrics, and you can watch the video below.
By the end of March, Kesha seemed to be passing her self-isolation as so many of us were, by watching our favorite movies. In any event, she capped off the month with a new song about Nicholas Cage.
Earlier this year, she and Big Freedia performed “Raising Hell” on Colbert, and later guested on Big Freedia’s new song “Chasing Rainbows”.