Kevin Parker Plays Tame Impala’s “On Track” From Quarantine: Watch

Courtney Barnett, DMA's, The Wiggles, and more also take part in the "Music From The Home Front" benefit concert

by
on April 26, 2020, 2:23pm
Tame Impala's Kevin Parker plays "Music From the Home Front"
On Saturday, a number of Australian and New Zealand musicians came together for “Music From The Home Front”, a televised benefit concert honoring doctors, nurses, and other first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the participants was Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker, who played an acoustic version of “On Track” from the band’s latest album The Slow Rush.

The concert also saw Courtney Barnett play “Depreston”. Other featured participants included The Wiggles, DMA’s, Neil Finn and Crowd House, Vance Joy, and more.

You can replay Parker’s performance as a standalone video and watch the full benefit concert below.

 

