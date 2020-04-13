Snootchie bootchies, Los Angeles, you’re getting a Mooby’s. As Deadline reports, Kevin Smith has teamed up with Postmates and the folks behind the Saved by the Max and Good Burger pop-ups to bring his fictional fast-food franchise to life in the name of charity.
From April 19-25th, Los Angelinos will be able to order off a specially curated menu by Chef Royce Burke and the Secret Lasagna team. More specifically, “Mooby’s Messy Lasagna Sandwich” with a side of “Hater Totz” & “Chocolate Covered Pretzels”.
Proceeds will go on to benefit No Us Without You, a fundraiser that’s providing food for families of undocumented restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Who would have thought the sacrilegious would come through in such a way?
“Ever since I put my first Mooby’s in my fourth film Dogma, I’ve always dreamed of taking the fictional food eatery into the real world,” said Smith. “Now, the team behind Saved by the Max is making that dream a reality, complete with the money raised going to benefit No Us Without You. And then, maybe one day when this pandemic passes, we’ll open the doors on an actual pop-up Mooby’s for real!”
We’ll see if that comes to fruition. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and enjoy a little lasagna starting April 19th. Postmates drivers will be delivering from noon until 8:00 p.m. PDT. Granted, Dante and Randall from Clerks II won’t be leaving the food at your door, but you do get a cool happy meal box, as you can see in Smith’s Instagram post below.
To paraphrase the man himself, “You know, there’s a million fine looking meal options in the world, dude. But they don’t all bring you lasagna at home. Most of ’em just disappoint you.”
Ever since I first introduced the fictional fast food joint in my films, folks have said “You suck at movies, so open a Mooby's!” Now the folks who did @savedbythemax is building the @moobyspopup – an IRL eatery in Los Angeles that opens later this year, pandemic depending! But as a preview of what’s to come, a Mooby Meal will be available for delivery in L.A. via @postmates starting THIS SUNDAY and running til 4/25! Our takeout Mooby Meals include "Mooby's Messy Lasagna Sandwich" with a side of "Hater Totz" and "Chocolate Covered Pretzels" for dessert! And for your “toy surprise”, we include an autographed Reboot card from me, that will also entitle the bearer to front row slots when the pop-up is finally open to the public! And we’re donating the proceeds to @nouswithoutyou (providing meals to families in need effected by Covid 19). If you’ve ever seen #dogma, or #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, or #clerks2, or #jayandsilentbobreboot, you’ve seen fake people eat at a fake fast food joint! Now, BE a fake person eating actual food from a real restaurant! Many thanks to @heyitsderekberry and the #savedbythemax folks for making a dopey dream come true! Follow @moobyspopup and on the high holiday of 4/20, live the Mooby’s slogan “I’m Eating It!” (Mooby Meals will be prepared by Chef @royce_burke and the @secret_lasagna team. Limited amounts daily, all of which will be offered first come, first serve. Hours 12pm-8pm. Follow @MoobysPopUp for more info!)