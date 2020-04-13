Clerks II (View Askew Productions)

Snootchie bootchies, Los Angeles, you’re getting a Mooby’s. As Deadline reports, Kevin Smith has teamed up with Postmates and the folks behind the Saved by the Max and Good Burger pop-ups to bring his fictional fast-food franchise to life in the name of charity.

From April 19-25th, Los Angelinos will be able to order off a specially curated menu by Chef Royce Burke and the Secret Lasagna team. More specifically, “Mooby’s Messy Lasagna Sandwich” with a side of “Hater Totz” & “Chocolate Covered Pretzels”.



Proceeds will go on to benefit No Us Without You, a fundraiser that’s providing food for families of undocumented restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Who would have thought the sacrilegious would come through in such a way?

“Ever since I put my first Mooby’s in my fourth film Dogma, I’ve always dreamed of taking the fictional food eatery into the real world,” said Smith. “Now, the team behind Saved by the Max is making that dream a reality, complete with the money raised going to benefit No Us Without You. And then, maybe one day when this pandemic passes, we’ll open the doors on an actual pop-up Mooby’s for real!”

We’ll see if that comes to fruition. In the meantime, do yourself a favor and enjoy a little lasagna starting April 19th. Postmates drivers will be delivering from noon until 8:00 p.m. PDT. Granted, Dante and Randall from Clerks II won’t be leaving the food at your door, but you do get a cool happy meal box, as you can see in Smith’s Instagram post below.

To paraphrase the man himself, “You know, there’s a million fine looking meal options in the world, dude. But they don’t all bring you lasagna at home. Most of ’em just disappoint you.”