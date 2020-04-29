King Crimson’s Robert Fripp Launches “Music for Quiet Moments” Quarantine Series

Robert Fripp of King Crimson, photo via IMDb

King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp is hoping to keep fans’ minds at ease with his new series “Music for Quiet Moments”. Each Friday, Fripp will release an original soundscape recorded in collaboration with produce David Singleton.

In a note announcing the series, Fripp said some of his soundscapes “are inward-looking, reflective,” while others “move outwards, with affirmations.” Still others “go nowhere, simply being where they are”. Read Fripp’s full comments below.



Each release will be available through the band’s website, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital music platforms.

Because of the coronavirus, Fripp’s King Crimson postponed their summer tour with The Zappa Band. As it stands now, the bands plan to hit the road together in 2021, with exact dates to be revealed in the near future.

Music For Quiet Moments…

I

A Quiet Moment is how we experience a moment: the moment which is here, now and available.

Quiet moments are when we put time aside to be quiet;

and also where we find them.

Sometimes quiet moments find us.

Some places have an indwelling spirit, where quiet is a feature of the space:

perhaps natural features in the landscape;

perhaps intentionally created, as in a garden;

perhaps where a spirit of place has come into being over time, as in an English country churchyard.

Quiet may be experienced with sound, and also through sound;

in a place we hold to be sacred, maybe on a crowded subway train hurtling towards Piccadilly or Times Square.

A Quiet Moment is more to do with how we experience time than how we experience sound.

A Quiet Moment prepares the space where Silence may enter.

Silence is timeless.

II

My own quiet moments, over fifty-one years of being a touring player, have been mostly in public places where, increasingly, a layer of noise has intentionally overlaid and saturated the sonic environment.

III

Quiet Moments of my musical life, expressed in Soundscapes, are deeply personal; yet utterly impersonal: they address the concerns we share within our common humanity.

Paradoxically, they have mostly taken place in public contexts inimical and unsupportive of quiet.

Some of these Soundscapes are inward-looking, reflective.

Some move outwards, with affirmation.

Some go nowhere, simply being where they are.

Robert Fripp

Tuesday 28th. April, 2020;

Bredonborough, Middle England.