King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Live Album Chunky Shrapnel and Concert Film

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo via artist

Earlier this year, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard released three live albums to benefit bushfire relief efforts in their home country of Australia. Staying true to their prolific status, the band has announced yet another live album called Chunky Shrapnel, as well as an accompanying concert film.

The new 16-track live album was recorded while on the group’s 2019 European tour. There are recordings from cities such as London (“Planet B”), Milan (“Venusian”, “Hell”), and Utrecht (“Inner Cell”, “Loyalty”, “Horology”), in addition to Madrid (“Wah Wah”) and Manchester (“Road Train”).



All of these live performances are also captured in the corresponding feature-length concert film, directed by John Stewart. “It was fun and funny and wild and weird,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie said of Stewart’s filming. “Sometimes an inconspicuous fly on the wall, sometimes an intrusive camera man one inch from my face.”

“Chunky Shrapnel was made for the cinema but as both concerts and films are currently outlawed, it feels poetic to release a concert-film digitally right now,” Mackenzie added, referring to the global pandemic.

The live album arrives April 24th, with pre-orders beginning next Friday. A physical release of the album is set for May 29th.

Meanwhile, the concert film premieres April 17th via an online livestream, tickets for which are already available for purchase here. A trailer for it can be seen below.

To coincide with these new releases, King Gizzard have rescheduled their North American tour. Originally slated for the spring, the dates have been pushed back to October due to COVID-19 concerns. Among the moved shows are the band’s three-hour marathon shows. The updated tour itinerary is ahead and tickets for these new gigs are up for grabs here.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2020 Tour Dates:

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

04/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/20 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

04/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/24 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/25 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

04/27 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/28 — Montreal, QB @ Olympia

04/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ King’s THeatre

05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

05/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/03 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre &

10/05 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/09 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

10/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

10/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

10/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

10/19 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Frankin Music Hall

10/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/25 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/28 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

10/29 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

10/30 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

* = Marathon Shows

& = Marathon Show

Chunky Shrapnel Artwork:

Chunky Shrapnel Tracklist:

01. Evil Star

02. The River (Live in Luxembourg ’19)

03. Wah Wah (Live in Madrid ’19)

04. Road Train (Live in Manchester ’19)

05. Murder Of The Universe (Live in Utrecht ’19)

06. Quarantine

07. Planet B (Live in London ’19)

08. Parking (Live in Brussels ’19)

09. Venusian 2 (Live in Milan ’19)

10. Hell (Live in Milan ’19)

11. Let Me Mend The Past (Live in Madrid ’19)

12. Anamnesis

13. Inner Cell (Live in Utrecht ’19)

14. Loyalty (Live in Utrecht ’19)

15. Horology (Live in Utrecht ’19)

16. A Brief History Of Planet Earth (Live in London, Berlin, Utrecht and Barcelona ’19)