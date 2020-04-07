Gene Simmons to Religious Worshippers During Pandemic: “God Is Saying, ‘Stay Home, Don’t Go to Church'”

KISS' Gene Simmons, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Even as the majority of the United States is under stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been some glaring examples of people flouting the social-distancing measures. KISS legend Gene Simmons has some strong words for those not adhering to the current rules and recommendations.

From packed subway cars in New York City to crowded outdoor markets in Los Angeles, some of the images are concerning. And, in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis enacted a “safer at home” measure, but exempted places of religious worship. In fact, ABC News reports that a number of churches and other religious institutions are still welcoming congregations across many states.



TMZ caught up with Simmons, who insisted that generations before us had to go through much worse than staying at home. “What’s the burden? The burden ain’t much of anything,” said Simmons. “We should all shut up and get over ourselves, and that includes yours truly.”

He added, “Look, not too long ago, our grandparents were asked to go fight a war overseas — a war they had nothing to do with — and 50 million deaths resulted in World War II, and your grandparents gave, many times, the ultimate sacrifice.”

Simmons continued, “While you’re busy eating your pizzas and your burgers and all that stuff, there are people who are risking their lives to bring food to you at home.”

When it came to gatherings at religious institutions, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer remarked, “The well-meaning religious people who hold religious stuff, it’s, like, you’re not listening to the same God I am. God is saying, ‘Stay home, don’t go to church.'” The veteran rocker yelled the last part of that sentence for emphasis, as seen in the video below.

That all said, Simmons has a positive view of the future, stating, “This will get better — I promise you. Take my word for it, okay? I’m betting on our scientists. And yes, even the politicians in Washington, D.C. It’s all gonna work out.”

KISS recently had to postpone the last three dates of their winter North American tour leg, as well as their entire spring Latin American tour due to the pandemic. As of now, they’re set to resume their farewell tour in Europe on June 9th and return to the States for a summer / fall leg in late August. See the updated itinerary, and pick up tickets here.