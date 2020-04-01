Kodak Black

Kodak Black has been sentenced to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted second degree criminal possession of a weapon in New York. Fortunately for Black, the sentence will run concurrently with the 46-month prison sentence he recently received after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges in Florida.

The New York charge stemmed from an April 2019 arrest at the US-Canadian border after being found in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol.



Bradford Cohen, who represents Black in the Florida case, shared the news of his sentencing. In an Instagram post, Cohen questioned why prosecutors continued to pursue the case after the other individuals in the vehicle testified that Black “knew nothing about the firearm… and it was registered and legal to one of the other individuals he was with.” Nevertheless, Cohen explained, Kodak Black “just wanted to resolve it so he doesn’t lose any time in federal.”

“You see, when you are out of federal custody you lose that time on your federal case,” Cohen noted. “Now with the coronavirus, it’s unknown when they will pick him up due to this virus. Bureau of Prisons needs to address these issues that federal inmates are credited back time they miss due to this outbreak.”

Despite these recent developments, Kodak Black’s legal troubles are far from over. Late last year, he was hit with two additional felony gun charges, carrying a potential prison sentence of 60 years.