Kyle MacLachlan Hosting Live Watch Party of Twin Peaks Pilot for 30th Anniversary

Pick up some coffee, donuts, and maybe even a cherry pie on your next grocery store run: On Wednesday, April 8th, Kyle MacLachlan is hosting a watch party of the iconic Twin Peaks pilot in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary.

The veteran star, who starred as Special Agent Dale Cooper, announced the news on Twitter, confirming that he’ll start live tweeting at 2:30 p.m. EDT / 11:30 a.m. PDT and hop on Instagram Live for a Live Q&A with a “mystery guest” at 4:30 EDT / 1:30 PDT.



Who’s the mystery guest? Will it be his on-screen love Audrey Horne, aka Sherilyn Fenn, as seen above? Will he finally reunite with Michael Ontkean, aka Sheriff Harry Truman, who recused himself from 2017’s The Return? Or will it be the maestro himself David Lynch?

We’ll have to tune in and find out. It should be noted that before all of this quarantine chaos began, the show was set to celebrate its anniversary at Graceland with a star-studded conference. Those festivities have now been pushed back to Halloween weekend.

On that same note, there were also rumors circulating around towards the end of 2019 hinting at the possibility of another return-of-sorts to the franchise. Since then, nothing has come from to fruition, but perhaps the owls are waiting until the Season of the Witch?

No idea. What we do know is that this Wednesday will be a nice gift to give ourselves. In fact, you’ll definitely want to circle back here on Consequence of Sound as we’ll be running plenty of Peaks-related content to get you outta your self-imposed Black Lodge.

