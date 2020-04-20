AJR on Sampling David Lynch’s Eraserhead

Kyle Meredith With... AJR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



AJR singer-songwriter Ryan Met speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s new single “Bang” and last year’s Neotheater. Met discusses the brotherly trio’s ability to produce musically adventurous sounds, the fun of being self-referential, and their penchant for writing about growing up. He also weighs in finding emotional depth in pop culture, be it The Office or Beats by Dre; how they’ve sampled everywhere from the NYC subway system to David Lynch’s Eraserhead; and their aversion to what they call homogenized music.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter