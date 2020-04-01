All Time Low on Creating Pop Punk Inspired by Britney Spears and Foo Fighters

Kyle Meredith With... All Time Low

All Time Low singer-songwriter Alex Gaskarth rings up Kyle Meredith to get into the details of Wake Up, Sunshine. Gaskarth discusses how the new album returns to the band’s roots and is a cathartic flip against the themes from last year’s Simple Creatures. He also waxes on about pop punk and how he’s taken inspiration from both Foo Fighters and Britney Spears. The lead singer also discusses having Blackbear and The Band CAMINO guest on the new LP and how COVID-19 has forced artists into creative marketing plans.

