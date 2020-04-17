Bush’s Gavin Rossdale on Loneliness and Self-Improvement

Kyle Meredith With... Bush's Gavin Rossdale

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss the band’s upcoming album, The Kingdom. The alt-rock leader talks about the album’s central theme of self-improvement and how many songs stem from feelings of loneliness and searching for connection, all of which coincidentally line up for many people during the pandemic. Rossdale also discusses his penchant for using electric guitars for ballads, his continuing relationship with film composer Tyler Bates, an upcoming Bush live film, and his love of Louisville band Slint.

