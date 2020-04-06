Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien on Being Inspired by Foals

Kyle Meredith With... Ed O'Brien

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss his debut solo LP, Earth. Topics include working with producer Flood, taking inspiration from Foals’ Holy Fire, his love of gospel and soul, and dueting with Laura Marling. Within the record, O’Brien talks about the darkness of our environmental, political, and technological times, the importance of balancing that with light, and how a trip to Brazil was able to show him both sides.

