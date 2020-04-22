HAIM on What to Expect From Women In Music Pt. III

Kyle Meredith With... HAIM

HAIM gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss their forthcoming third studio album, Women In Music Pt. III, due out this summer. The LA trio detail the confidence they had going into the studio, how their subconscious manifests into their own songwriting, and the importance of their sisterhood. Daniel Haim also speaks about giving Lou Reed a songwriting credit on first single “Summer Girl”, creating a record that sonically feels like you’re in the room with them, and their ensuing collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson.

