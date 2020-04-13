Kyle Meredith With... Laura Marling

Laura Marling speaks with Kyle Meredith about her latest LP, Song For Our Daughter. The British singer-songwriter discusses the importance of challenging herself on the new set of songs, distinguishing the author from the product, her role in arming the next generation, and taking a bit of inspiration from Paul McCartney and Paul Simon. Marling is currently studying psychoanalysis and explains the impact that it’s had on her songwriting, and later digresses on her live stream guitar lessons. And to top it all off, she even confirms the next LUMP record is complete.

