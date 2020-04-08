Nicole Atkins on Surviving Tornados and Living in the Era of COVID-19

Kyle Meredith With... Nicole Atkins

Nicole Atkins gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss her new LP, Italian Ice. The Nashville-based songwriter talks about being an artist in a city that was hit by a tornado right before COVID-19 crept in and the impact that’s had on her career (Nicole also lived in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina). Born and raised in New Jersey, Atkins also talks about how the album reflects growing up on the boardwalks of Asbury Park, the scary stories her dad would tell, and recording in Muscle Shoals alongside the great Spooner Oldham. Speaking of guests, Spoon’s Brit Daniel, My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel, and Hamilton Leithauser also make appearances on the album, and Atkins tells us about those collaborations as well.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

