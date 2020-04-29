Oh Wonder on Recognizing Your Success and Dreams

Kyle Meredith With... Oh Wonder

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oh Wonder singer-songwriters Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht give Kyle Meredith a call to discuss No One Else Can Wear Your Crown and the Home Tapes series, the latter of which they started writing, recording, and releasing soon after the pandemic shutdown took hold. The duo discuss the benefits of being so immediate, how “Lonely Star” speaks to our isolation, their collective burnout, and the importance of recognizing your own success and dreams.

