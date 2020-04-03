Real Estate on Mining Creativity From Parental Anxiety

Kyle Meredith With... Real Estate

Real Estate singer-songwriter Martin Courtney jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to gab about new album The Main Thing. Courtney shares how he tried out new sounds to get invigorated about writing music again and called in outside collaborators like Amilia Meath from Sylvan Esso. He also explains how parental anxiety plays a big role in the songs as he at once sees his own childhood through his children’s eyes while struggling with a potentially harmful world that they’re growing into.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

