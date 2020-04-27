Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on the Stories That Shaped Sideways To New Italy

Singer-songwriters Fran Keany and Joe White dive deep into the new album

by
on April 27, 2020, 4:30pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With... Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Kyle Meredith With... Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever singer-songwriters Fran Keany and Joe White give Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Sideways To New Italy. The two share what it was like to play Vic In the Park right before the worldwide shutdown and if releasing a record during this pandemic has changed how they regard the LP. Keany discusses how it’s an album about their feelings of disconnection amidst life on the road, while White explains how a John Clancy short story helped put its themes into focus.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

 

Previous Story
Bandcamp Will Waive Its Cut of Sales on the First Friday of Next 3 Months
Next Story
Hellraiser Series Being Developed by HBO
No comments