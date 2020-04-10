Sparta on the Importance of Therapy and Positivity

Kyle Meredith With... Sparta

Sparta mastermind Jim Ward gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss the band’s first record in over a decade, Trust the River. The former At The Drive-In member talks about the tightrope of making old fans happy with new sounds, the importance of therapy and mental health, and staying optimistic in trying times. Ward is also a restaurant owner and dissects the struggles he’s currently experiencing amidst the COVID-19 epidemic.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

