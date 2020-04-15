Kyle Meredith With... Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about her new album Saint Cloud. Crutchfield details how Lucinda Williams, Jason Molina, and the women of classic country leant a big influence to the record, how changing styles also changes how she writes, and the importance of places in her music. The Alabama-born artist also discusses her complicated relationship with the South when it comes to ideology and politics as well as being in a relationship with another artist when you know you’re writing songs about each other.

