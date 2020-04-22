Lady Gaga’s New Album Chromatica Features Ariana Grande, Blackpink, and Elton John

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga recently postponed the release of her new album Chromatica due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Whenever we do end up hearing it, however, we’re in store for some massive collaborations.

The tracklist for Gaga’s fifth LP was prematurely revealed on Wednesday after Target mistakenly posted it to its website. Her loyal monsters were quick to screen-capture the tracklist before it was pulled and shared it with the rest of us to see. Update: Gaga has confirmed the tracklist via Instagram.



Chromatica will feature 16 songs, plus three bonus. Notably, the album features appearances from three major guests: Ariana Grande joins Gaga on a track called “Rain On Me”; k-pop group Blackpink appear on “Sour Candy”; and Gaga’s longtime friend and confidant Elton John joins her on “Sine From Above”.

Check out the full Chromatica tracklist — which also includes lead single “Stupid Love” — below.

Over the weekend, Gaga curated the “Together At Home” COVID-19 charity concert, which featured appearances from John, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and ore. You can see the highlights here.

Chromatica Tracklist:

01. Chromatica I

02. Alice

03. Stupid Love

04. Rain On Me (feat. Ariana Grande)

05. Free Woman

06. Fun Tonight

07. Chromatica II

08. 911

09. Plastic Doll

10. Sour Candy (feat. Blackpink)

11. Enigma

12. Replay

13. Chromatica III

14. Sine From Above (with Elton John)

15. 1000 Doves

16. Babylon

17. Love Me Right (Bonus Track)

18. 1000 Doves (Piano Demo) (Bonus Track)

19. Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix) (Bonus Track)