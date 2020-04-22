Lady Gaga’s New Album Chromatica Features Ariana Grande, Blackpink, and Elton John

Lady Gaga recently postponed the release of her new album Chromatica due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Whenever we do end up hearing it, however, we’re in store for some massive collaborations.
The tracklist for Gaga’s fifth LP was prematurely revealed on Wednesday after Target mistakenly posted it to its website. Her loyal monsters were quick to screen-capture the tracklist before it was pulled and shared it with the rest of us to see. Update: Gaga has confirmed the tracklist via Instagram.
Chromatica will feature 16 songs, plus three bonus. Notably, the album features appearances from three major guests: Ariana Grande joins Gaga on a track called “Rain On Me”; k-pop group Blackpink appear on “Sour Candy”; and Gaga’s longtime friend and confidant Elton John joins her on “Sine From Above”.
Check out the full Chromatica tracklist — which also includes lead single “Stupid Love” — below.
Over the weekend, Gaga curated the “Together At Home” COVID-19 charity concert, which featured appearances from John, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and ore. You can see the highlights here.
Chromatica Tracklist:
01. Chromatica I
02. Alice
03. Stupid Love
04. Rain On Me (feat. Ariana Grande)
05. Free Woman
06. Fun Tonight
07. Chromatica II
08. 911
09. Plastic Doll
10. Sour Candy (feat. Blackpink)
11. Enigma
12. Replay
13. Chromatica III
14. Sine From Above (with Elton John)
15. 1000 Doves
16. Babylon
17. Love Me Right (Bonus Track)
18. 1000 Doves (Piano Demo) (Bonus Track)
19. Stupid Love (Vitaclub Warehouse Mix) (Bonus Track)
The official Target website reveals the track list for #Chromatica, #LadyGaga's upcoming album… and it features #BLACKPINK, #ArianaGrande and #EltonJohn! pic.twitter.com/PEbThF2bfu
— Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) April 22, 2020