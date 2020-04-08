Lady Gaga in American Horror Story

As reported late last year, Lady Gaga will star in Gucci, a new true crime drama about the Gucci family murder. Helmed by Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, the film has just been acquired by MGM and has an official release date of November 24th, 2021, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Lady Gaga is expected to play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. Maurizio was the son of Rodolfo Gucci and grandson of Guccio Gucci, original founder of the Gucci fashion house and dynasty. In 1995, Maurizio was killed by a hit man, believed to have been hired by Reggiani. Reggiani was later convicted of arranging the assassination of her own husband and she served almost 20 years behind bars before being released in 2016.



The Gucci script comes from Roberto Bentivegna and is said to be based on the 2001 book by Sara Gay Forden, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. A synopsis for that title reads,

Did Patrizia Reggiani murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995 because his spending was wildly out of control? Did she do it because her glamorous ex was preparing to marry his mistress, Paola Franchi? Or is there a possibility she didn’t do it at all?

In this gripping account of the ascent, eventual collapse, and resurrection of the Gucci dynasty, Sara Gay Forden takes us behind the scenes of the trial and exposes the passions, the power, and the vulnerabilities of the greatest fashion family of our times.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM “beat out Netflix and at least one other streamer” for Gucci. “MGM won out partly because it offered the opportunity for a theatrical release, a key appeal for Scott,” who will produce the film alongside wife Giannina under their Scott Free banner.

Gucci will mark Lady Gaga’s return to the big screen following her Oscar-nominated performance in A Star is Born. Outside of film, the pop singer is curating One World: Together at Home, a star-studded coronavirus relief fundraiser that airs on April 18th. Lady Gaga also still intends on releasing new album Chromatica this year, though it’s been pushed back due to the pandemic.