Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Joins Anthrax Members for Socially Distant Discharge Covers: Watch

Randy Blythe and Anthrax members cover Discharge, via YouTube

These socially distant performances are getting more and more impressive. The latest features Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe teaming up with members of Anthrax to rip through a pair of tunes by UK hardcore pioneers Discharge.

The quartet of Blythe, Anthrax’s Scott Ian (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums), and former Anthrax / Stormtroopers of Death bassist Dan Lilker deliver blistering performances of the Discharge tracks “Doomsday” and “The Final Blood Bath”.



Blythe, Benante, and Lilker are perform from their respective homes, while Ian is seated outdoors on a set of concrete steps, and the result is a cohesive yet crushing take on both songs, as seen below.

Benante has been spearheading a number of quarantine performances, including a new cover of Tom Petty’s “You’re So Bad” with Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz, also seen below. A couple weeks ago, Benante teamed up with Diaz and Testament’s Alex Skolnick for a rendition of the Rush classic “YYZ”.

Lamb of God recently announced that their new self-titled album had been pushed from a May 8th release to June 19th due to the current pandemic. Our recent video interview with Randy Blythe can be seen below, as well.