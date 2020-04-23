Lamb of God Unveil New Song “New Colossal Hate”: Stream

Lamb of God have unleashed another new track from their upcoming self-titled album. The crushing “New Colossal Hate” comes just a few days after the veteran metal band pushed the release of the LP from May 8th to June 19th.

“New Colossal Hate” follows previous singles “Checkmate” and “Memento Mori”, and once again finds the band tackling a sociopolitical issue. This time singer Randy Blythe and company take on the mistreatment and politicization of immigrants and other marginalized people, offering a spin on the classic poem “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus.



Guitarist Willie Adler said of the song, “‘New Colossal Hate’ came out of our very first writing session in Maine. [Guitarist] Mark [Morton], our producer Josh Wilbur and I were at a super cool studio in South Windham called Halo. An absolutely beautiful spot run by some of the best people I’ve ever met.”

He added, “I’m pretty sure ‘New Colossal Hate’ grew from a few different demos I had. You know, like parts of car. However, as it started to take shape, it quickly became my favorite song on the record. Please enjoy this banger of a tune. It holds a very special place in my heart.”

As mentioned, Lamb of God recently bumped the album’s release by a month and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band cited the “delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19” as one of the main reasons for the decision.

Watch the lyric video for “New Colossal Hate” below, and pre-order the self-titled album here. Lamb of God are scheduled to co-headline a massive North American tour with Megadeth in the summer and fall. As of now, no announcement has been made regarding the status of the tour, which is set to kick off on June 12th. Tickets are available here.