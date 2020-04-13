Lana Del Rey Reveals Title and Cover Art for Spoken Word Poetry Album

Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

As diehard fans already know, Lana Del Rey planned on releasing a new spoken word album of “freestyle poetry” back in February. That date has come and gone, of course, but now the pop star has shared proof that she’s still serious about the project.

In a since-deleted post, Del Rey shared a handful of details about the spoken word album, reports Stereogum. The record (and presumably the poetry book; it’s unknown if they will be separate releases) is called Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass and will feature background music by Jack Antonoff. Meanwhile the artwork is a close-up painting of orange fruit hanging from a tree.



The Lust for Life artist also uploaded a sneak peak of her poetry via an Instagram video. In it, Del Rey can be heard reciting a poem while gazing at a cloudy blue sky and palm trees. Behind her, a gentle keyboard instrumental and the buzzing of cars nearby can be heard. Check it out below.

Lana Del Rey’s most recent album, 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!, was one of her best records yet. Since then, the pop star has stayed busy contributing to the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack and the Kacey Musgraves’ Christmas Show special, covering Bob Dylan, and interviewing Grimes. Somewhere in between, she found the time to buy her Grammys dress at the mall.