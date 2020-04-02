Whitney Cummings (Netflix), Adam Sandler (Netflix), and Bob Saget (photo by Brian Friedman)

With venues across the country shutdown due to coronavirus, artists of all types are struggling right now — and not just musicians. For the working stand-ups with no stages upon which to stand, Adam Sandler, Whitney Cummings, Bob Saget, Patton Oswalt, Iliza Shlesinger, and more celebrity comedians are joining forces for LAUGH AID, a COVID-19 benefit livestream.

Taking place Saturday, April 4th at 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT, LAUGH AID will benefit Comedy Give Back’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. A press release states the show will “both entertain the world as we sequester in our homes, while also supporting the standup comedian community that lives and breathes with a live audience but has been sidelined with venues closed this spring.”



In addition to the comics above, other funny folks streaming in from their self-quarantine include Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Dane Cook, Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessica Kirson, Bert Kreischer, Howie Mandel, Marc Maron, Tom Green, Big Jay Oakerson, Ray Romano, Jeff Ross, The Sklar Brothers, Amanda Seales, David Spade, Taylor Tomlinson, Gina Yashere, the How Did This Get Made crew, and many more. A full lineup is available at the Comedy Gives Back website.

LAUGH AID will be streamed on Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel, Facebook, AXS TV, LiveXLive, and Stirr, but Comedy Gives Back recommends using the Laugh Lounge app for the “best viewing experience.”

Donations to the Comedy Gives Back COVID-19 relief fund can be made via Tiltify. Grant applications are now being accepted for comics who have been working for at least one year, made a minimum of $12,000 but less than $70,000 as a stand-up, and can show proof of canceled shows. LAUGH AID is produced in partnership with Laugh Lounge, Comedy Central, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, and Earwolf.