Liam Gallagher Announces Free Concert for UK Healthcare Workers

Liam Gallagher, photo by Philip Cosores

Worldwide, thousands of doctors, nurses, and caretakers have been infected by the novel coronavirus, and in the UK at least 19 workers at the National Health Service have died. Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is showing his appreciation for the brave men and women on the frontlines with a free concert this fall.

The event will take place on October 29th at London’s 20,000-seat O2 Arena. As he posted on Twitter, Gallagher will be joined by yet-to-be-named “special guests”.



“It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th,” Gallagher wrote. “They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them.”

Ticketing information hasn’t been announced. At this time, it’s unclear if organizers will ask for proof of health care employment, which can be a hassle, or take it people’s word for it, which opens them up to fraud and abuse. All of these details will likely be worked out in the coming weeks.

Later this year, Gallagher will be release live album from his 2019 MTV Unplugged performance. This will be his second live release of the year, following January’s Acoustic Sessions EP. Unfortunately, the live performance that would most excite his fans — an Oasis reunion with brother Noel — remains unlikely. According to Liam, the “greedy” Noel recently turned down a $130 million offer.

Liam Gallagher has a few ticketed performances on the schedule for later in the year, and tickets are available here.